Should Kristaps Porzingis be starting for the Boston Celtics in Game 2?

Star Boston Celtics big man Kristaps Porzingis mentioned the fact that he is on a “minutes restriction” just before a Celtics practice on this past Saturday (June 8) ahead of Boston’s Game 2 tilt with the Dallas Mavericks in the 2024 NBA Finals at TD Garden this Sunday (June 9) night.

CLNS Media reporter Bobby Manning and Celtics Blog beat writer Noa Dalzell took a moment to react to this intriguing news and spent some time discussing whether Boston’s star big man should come off the bench for the Celtics in Game 2 of the finals series, or start once again.

Take a look at the clip embedded below to hear what they had to say.

