Kristaps Porzingis shooting during Knicks practice
New York Knicks star forward Kristaps Porzingis was seen shooting three-pointers without difficulty during the team's most recent practice.
After Kristaps Porzingis was seen running around New York, David Fizdale walks back his comments on the Knicks power forward.
The New York Knicks traded this former star to the Dallas Mavericks, let's welcome him back to New York for the first time since the deal.
Knicks coach David Fizdale, Frank Ntilikina and RJ Barrett on team's failure to hold a lead in the 103-102 loss to Charlotte
The eighth-seeded Belarusian was scheduled to face Garbine Muguruza, who received a walkover into Saturday's final. "Unfortunately, the pain in my back I experienced during yesterday's match has not gone away enough in order for me to be able to compete," Azarenka said in a statement. "I'm very appreciative of being awarded a wild card to compete this week and I'm looking forward to being back in Doha again next year."
Spencer Torkelson's spring training began with an early setback when he cut his finger. A rookie mistake by a player who hasn't even made his major league debut yet. “I was in charge of dinner that night, and I was making this little corn salsa, and there was a can of beans to put in it," the Detroit infield prospect said.
Check out live play-by-play and official results from UFC 259 in Las Vegas.
British horseriders are among dozens of top international showjumpers stranded in Spain in the midst of a deadly equine herpes outbreak that is threatening to devastate the horse-riding sector in Europe and the UK. Nine horses have so far died in connection with an outbreak of the disease at an event in Valencia, according to the International Equestrian Federation (FEI), which has cancelled showjumping competitions in 10 countries across Europe at least until the end of March to stop its spread. There are several types of equine herpes virus which are common and mild in their impact, but the Valencia outbreak, detected in mid-February, is a rarer neurological form called EHM that leads to a lack of coordination and being unable to stand. Around 150 horses have been isolated as their symptoms play out at the Valencia venue, with many animals being held up in harnesses attached to winches or hemmed in by straw bales to prevent them from lying down. A horse with EHM can suffer internal damage if it spends too long on the ground, possibly leading to their having to be put down.
The school mandated that Miles not be alone with female students after harassment accusations were levied against him.
A gambling industry group wants to teach consumers how to tell if a particular sports betting or online casino site is legal or not. Conscious Gaming, a nonprofit group associated with an online gambling technology firm, launched its Bettor Safe campaign this week to promote the advantages of licensed gambling sites, including consumer practices, and highlight the risks of unlicensed ones, including identify theft, or the outright theft of deposits. It also began state-specific campaigns in New Jersey and Pennsylvania, where research shows many customers are confused about what is a legal gambling site.
Andy Behrens shares the results of his recent Tout Wars fantasy baseball draft — in which he implemented a strategy he'd never used before.
Florida’s Department of Health on Saturday announced 4,690 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. The state also announced 107 total new deaths. Of those who died, 98 were residents.
The Philadelphia 76ers are interested in Cleveland Cavaliers forward Larry Nance Jr.
Archer celebrated what she thought was a silver medal only to have it taken away.
Robin Cannon's vehicles are considered one of the finest private collections of Bentleys ever assembled.
Lillard is now 27th on the list for 40-point performances.
After a 2-14 season, the Jets enter 2021 with a brand-new head coach and two picks in the first round of the NFL Draft. With Trevor Lawrence likely to go first overall to the Jaguars, here’s a look at what the experts think Gang Green could do with its picks.
The Loud Mouths wonder whether the Knicks will win 35 games in 2019 and whether Carmelo Anthony will come off the bench for the Rockets.
Jordan Spieth got off to a hot start Saturday at Bay Hill, holing out for an ace at the par-3 second.