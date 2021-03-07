Kristaps Porzingis shooting during Knicks practice

The Telegraph

British horseriders are among dozens of top international showjumpers stranded in Spain in the midst of a deadly equine herpes outbreak that is threatening to devastate the horse-riding sector in Europe and the UK. Nine horses have so far died in connection with an outbreak of the disease at an event in Valencia, according to the International Equestrian Federation (FEI), which has cancelled showjumping competitions in 10 countries across Europe at least until the end of March to stop its spread. There are several types of equine herpes virus which are common and mild in their impact, but the Valencia outbreak, detected in mid-February, is a rarer neurological form called EHM that leads to a lack of coordination and being unable to stand. Around 150 horses have been isolated as their symptoms play out at the Valencia venue, with many animals being held up in harnesses attached to winches or hemmed in by straw bales to prevent them from lying down. A horse with EHM can suffer internal damage if it spends too long on the ground, possibly leading to their having to be put down.