Kristaps Porzingis practices with the Boston Celtics

Fans of the Boston Celtics have been keeping a close eye on the heath status of star Boston big man Kristaps Porzingis as we inch ever closer to the 2024 NBA Finals and the Celtics’ series with the Dallas Mavericks in it. Porzingis, who strained his right soleus early in the first round series against the Miami Heat, has been getting closer to a return in recent days.

The 7-footer will need to ease back into his role of a starting center on a contender on the league’s biggest stage, but KP was recently sighted at a Boston practice putting in the necessary work for such an outcome.

CLNS Media’s Bobby Manning and Celtics Blog’s Noa Dalzell discussed his potential return and workouts from the Auerbach Center on a recent episode of the “Garden Report” podcast.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire