Kristaps Porzingis practices ahead of the Boston Celtics’ potential finals closeout

Star Boston Celtics big man Kristaps Porzingis was a full participant in Celtics practice on this past Thursday (June 13) ahead of Friday (June 14) night’s Game 4 tilt with the Dallas Mavericks in the 2024 NBA Finals.

The Celtics beat the Mavs in Game 3 without Porzingis, who is dealing with a very rare left ankle injury sustained earlier in the series, soon after coming back from a strained right soleus. A report earlier in the day suggested Porzingis could suit up for a potential clincher on Friday if the medical team and KP agree he can play.

The folks behind the “Celtics All Access on CLNS” captured some of his on-court workouts for you to see. Check them out below!

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire