Kristaps Porzingis Player of the Week highlights with the Boston Celtics

Star Boston Celtics big man Kristaps Porzingis has garnered his first NBA Player of the Week honors since joining the storied ball club, the honor being the fourth such award of his career in the Association.

Granted the Eastern Conference Player of the Week award for last week (the penultimate week of the league’s 2023-24 season), the Latvian center put up 19.8 points per game during the week in question. During his week of extraordinary play for the Celtics, he shot 66% from the floor overall, a sizzling 64% from beyond the arc, and a solid 82% from the charity stripe.

To honor KP for his remarkable play for Boston last week, fan-favorite videographer Tomasz Kordylewski has put together the highlights from it in the clip embedded below. Check it out!

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire