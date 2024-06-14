Kristaps Porzingis to play in Celtics-Mavs Game 4 despite leg injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics lineup is getting a huge boost with a championship on the line in Game 4 of the 2024 NBA Finals at American Airlines Center.

Star center Kristaps Porzingis is available to play versus the Dallas Mavericks, Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla revealed Friday in his pregame press conference.

“Yeah, he’s not quite there, but we’re going to make him available," Mazzulla said. "We’re only going to use him for very specific instances if necessary.”

Porzingis suffered a rare left leg injury in the third quarter of Game 2, which resulted in him missing Boston's Game 3 win over the Mavericks on Wednesday night.

Porzingis played in the first two games of the Finals and was a dominant force at both ends of the floor. Boston outscored Dallas by 25 points when Porzingis was on the court during those two matchups.

Prior to the Finals, Porzingis missed 10 consecutive games with a right calf injury.

The Celtics have a 3-0 series lead over the Mavericks entering Game 4, so another victory for Boston would clinch the franchise's 18th title.