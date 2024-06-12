Kristaps Porzingis officially ruled out for Game 3

DALLAS - Boston Celtics big man Kristaps Porzingis will not take the floor in Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

The Celtics ruled the big man out ahead of Wednesday night's game.

Porzingis suffered a rare tendon injury in his lower left leg during the Celtics Game 2 win over the Dallas Mavericks.

The Latvian center has a tear in the tissue that holds his tendons in place.

The injury is unrelated to the right calf strain that kept him out of 10 consecutive playoff games.

Boston missing Porzingis means more of veteran Al Horford and a chance to see more Liberty Christian alumni Luke Kornet.

Porzingis has not played a game in Dallas since the Mavericks traded him to the Wizards in 2022.