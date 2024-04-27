Kristaps Porzingis needs to play much better for the Boston Celtics to beat the Miami Heat

The Boston Celtics dominated the NBA’s 2023-24 regular season thanks in part to the addition of star big man Kristaps Porzingis, with the Latvian center eating off his ability to create mismatches in the post against smaller players. But in the Eastern Conference’s 2024 NBA Playoffs’ Game 2 matchup vs. the Miami Heat in the first round, Porzingis struggled vs. Miami.

Why was KP so ineffective in Game 2 of the series vs. the Heat? What did they do to take him out of his rhythm? Is it a one-time thing or can we expect more of the same to neutralize the 7-footer? Whatever the issue, he needs to play better for Boston to advance past Miami.

The hosts of the CLNS Media “How Bout Them Celtics!” podcast, Jack Simone and Sam LaFrance, took a closer look at his bad game and what needs to change for him to do better. Check it out in the clip embedded below.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire