Kristaps Porzingis looked so good in a workout David Fizdale couldn’t watch

It’s going to be a month before we get an official Kristaps Porzingis update. At that point, we may find out if he will play this season.

Porzingis is still working out — he did so Friday in New York — and looking so good doing it coach David Fizdale can’t even watch.

From Marc Berman of the New York Post:

“Today, I walked by and just put my hand up [in front of my face] because it’s just for me, it’s like, ‘God, I’ve got this 7-foot beast here,’” Fizdale said before the Knicks’ 121-105 loss to the Pacers. “[Porzingis] started laughing. He said, ‘Don’t look, coach. Don’t look.’ But he’s progressing, and I think he’s in a really good place right now. “We’re still being cautious, I would say, but at the same time just pushing, getting to the next level, jumping and moving, his strides and all of that stuff. … He’s in a really, a great groove right now with his workouts and his development.”

Providing there are no setbacks, my guess is Porzingis will be treated like Paul George the season after his return from his serious leg injury, he came back at the end to play six games, just to get some feel back heading into the summer. It makes sense for Porzingis to play 10 games, give or take, this is not a playoff bound team and the Knicks are not going to harm their lottery position with him back on a minutes limit.

Plus, if you’re trying to recruit major free agents, them seeing Porzingis is healthy is a big plus.