New Kristaps Porzingis injury update for the Boston Celtics

Fans of the Boston Celtics have been waiting with bated breath for an update about the health status of star Boston big man Kristaps Porzingis ever since the Latvian center went down with an injured right soleus in the Celtics’ first round series with the Miami Heat.

And while we still do not have a date for KP’s return to the court with Boston in the Celtics’ 2024 Eastern Conference finals series vs. the winner of the New York Knicks – Indiana Pacers Eastern Conference semifinals series, we do have a clearer picture of when Porzingis may return. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski revealed that KP will miss Games 1 and 2, but could return some time in the series.

The hosts of the CLNS Media “How Bout Them Celtics!” podcast, Jack Simone and Sam LaFrance, took a closer look at the situation on a recent episode. Check it out below!

If you enjoy this pod, check out the “How Bout Them Celtics,” “First to the Floor,” and the many other New England sports podcasts available on the CLNS Media network.

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire