Kristaps Porzingis goes off in the Boston Celtics’ Game 1 NBA finals win

Star Boston Celtics big man Kristaps Porzingis made his return to the court in Game 1 of the 2024 NBA Finals against the Dallas Mavericks at TD Garden this past Thursday (June 6) night after being out since Game 4 of the first round of the playoffs against the Miami Heat.

If there was any doubt if Porzingis would play up to his potential in this series, there certainly is none now. The Latvian center went off for 20 points in just 21 minutes of play to go along with 6 rebounds and 3 blocks. The Celtics came away with a 107-89 win over Dallas to go up 1-0 in the finals, just three wins away from a championship.

The hosts of the CLNS Media “Garden Report” podcast, Bobby Manning, Josue Pavon, Jimmy Toscano, A. Sherrod Blakely and John Zannis, took a closer look at the win and KP’s return on a recent episode. Check it out below!

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire