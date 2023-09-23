Kristaps Porzingis’ expanded game a reason for the Boston Celtics to be optimistic

It’s easy enough to get nervous about the Boston Celtics‘ season ahead with grumbles of the 2023 Sixth Man of the Year Malcolm Brogdon rumored to be nonplussed with the team ahead of a critical season in terms of contention, but Bleacher Report’s Andy Bailey suggests Celtics fans have plenty to be optimistic about regardless.

“As a big man, (Kristaps Porzingis’) range could change the geometry of the floor, forcing opposing rim protectors away from the paint and widening driving lanes for (Derrick) White, (Jayson) Tatum, and (Jaylen) Brown,” suggests Bailey. “We’ve known about that ability for KP for a while, though.”

“What makes him even more interesting heading into 2023-24 is an increased willingness to distribute,” suggests the B/R analyst.

“Porzingis has set career highs for assists per game in each of his last two seasons,” writes Bailey. “And while the 2.7 he averaged in 2022-23 may not sound like a ton, as a supplement to whatever the aforementioned playmakers (plus Malcolm Brogdon) bring, it can add a little extra dynamism to the offense.”

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire