Kristaps Porzingis exits Celtics-Heat with ankle injury

Boston Celtics' big man Kristaps Porzingis was helped to the locker room nursing his ankle after landing awkwardly in the third quarter of Thursday night's matchup against the Miami Heat.

With just over seven minutes left in the third, Porzingis went up to defend a shot against Heat center Bam Adebayo. His left foot landed on top of Adebayo's foot causing his ankle to bend.

Shortly after the play, Porzingis limped over to the bench where team officials helped carry him into the locker room. He was quickly listed as doubtful to return with a left ankle sprain.

Porzingis was off to a great start prior to his departure, logging 19 points on 6-of-9 from the field and 3-of-4 from deep, four rebounds, and an assist.

The 7-foot-2 Latvian has a lengthy injury history, often missing large chunks of a season. While he played in a respectable 65 games with the Washington Wizards last season, Porzingis has struggled to stay healthy since his ACL tear during the 2017-18 season with the New York Knicks. After missing the entire 2018-19 season, the big played in just 202 of the 410 games throughout the next five seasons.

Porzingis returned to the bench for the start of the fourth quarter, but was not wearing his jersey.