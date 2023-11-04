The Kristaps Porzingis effect: What he brings to the Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics made headlines with the acquisition of Kristaps Porzingis, and fans and analysts alike had mixed feelings about the move. As the team and their new star player start the season, the early results have been intriguing. In his first two games as a Celtic, Porzingis made a strong statement, becoming the first player in Celtics history to score 30 points in his debut.

One of the standout qualities that Porzingis brings to the team is his ability to catch the ball and make quick decisions. He’s an excellent floor spacer, with the confidence to take open shots beyond the three-point line. Defensively, Porzingis has lived up to his reputation as a rim protector.

However, some early challenges have emerged, notably in the game against the Miami Heat, where Bam Adebayo exposed some weaknesses in Porzingis’s game.

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire