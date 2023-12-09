Kristaps Porzingis a difference-maker for Boston Celtics in his return in win vs. New York Knicks

The Boston Celtics secured a 133-123 victory against the New York Knicks at TD Garden on Friday night as their encore tilt after losing in the in-season tournament’s quarterfinals. The game not only saw an important win for the Celtics after a stretch of rough play from the team (at least in context to their earlier play, anyway) but also highlighted the return of star big man Kristaps Porzingis, who played a crucial role in the Celtics’ success so far this season.

The 7-footer immediately made his presence felt in the tilt as he returned to play, adding 21 points. Porzingis’ impact extended beyond his scoring, influencing the spacing for the Celtics with his presence on the court and the team’s improved defensive coverage with him on the floor.

NBC Sports Boston’s Eddie House and Brian Scalabrine joined Amina Smith to talk over how he changed the game on a recent episode of “Postgame Live”.

