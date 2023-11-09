How Kristaps Porzingis and Derrick White unlock the Boston Celtics

The Boston Cetics’ offense at the start of the NBA’s 2023-24 season has been impressive, with star Latvian big man Kristaps Porzingis and defensive specialist Derrick White playing a major role for the ball club. All-NBA Celtics forward Jayson Tatum’s maturation as a superstar player has also been outstanding to watch unfold as the St. Louis native regularly adds some post play to his game.

The team is using effective geometry in their plays for their new-look roster, creating open paths to the basket for Tatum and fellow All-NBA forward Jaylen Brown, as well as easy opportunities for 3-point shots up and down the roster. The Celtics’ offense feels significantly different from last year, with improved shooting and better shot selection.

The hosts of the CLNS Media “Celtics Beat” podcast linked up with The Ringer’s Brian Barrett to talk it over on a recent episode.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire