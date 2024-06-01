What do Kristaps Porzingis’ cryptic posts tell us about his health for the NBA finals?

While fans of the Boston Celtics are glued to their devices, refreshing vigorously as they hope to learn some new detail on the health status of star Boston big man Kristaps Porzingis ahead of the Celtics’ 2024 NBA Finals matchup with the Dallas Mavericks, the man himself has been hinting at it.

Porzingis has sent out some cryptic posts in his native Latvian on the social media network formerly known as Twitter that analysts are trying to decipher. Is KP coming back soon? And is he considering suiting up for the Olympics after his postseason run with Boston is over?

The hosts of the CLNS Media “How Bout Them Celtics!” podcast, Jack Simone and Sam LaFrance, did their best to divine what’s going on – check it out below!

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire