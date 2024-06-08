How Kristaps Porzingis, Boston Celtics won Game 1 of the 2024 NBA Finals vs. the Dallas Mavericks

Star Boston Celtics big man Kristaps Porzingis was no small part of what powered the Celtics to a 107-98 Game 1 win over the Dallas Mavericks at TD Garden this past Thursday (June 6) night as Boston took a 1-0 series lead in the 2024 NBA Finals.

“That’s the KP that helped us get to where we are today,” said Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla to the press after the win. “It doesn’t matter how long the guy is off, he’s going to make plays.” The hosts of the CLNS Media “First to the Floor” podcast, Jake Issenberg, Ben Vallis, and Wayne Spooney, took some time on a recent episode to break down the Game 1 victory.

Take a look at the clip embedded below to hear what they had to say about Porzingis’ big night — and the rest of the Celtics.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire