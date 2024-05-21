Are Kristaps Porzingis and the Boston Celtics ready to face the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference finals?

Are Kristaps Porzingis and the Boston Celtics ready to face the Indiana Pacers in the NBA’s 2024 Eastern Conference finals? CLNS Media’s Bobby Manning and Josue Pavon discussed Porzingis’s performance at a recent Celtics practice and previewed Boston’s upcoming Eastern Conference finals matchup on the “Garden Report” podcast airing from the Auerbach Center.

The duo also analyzed how Porzingis has integrated with the team since injuring his calf in the first round against the Miami Heat, and what to expect from him and the Celtics in the crucial series ahead.

To hear what they had to say about the star Boston big man and the Celtics preparedness for the East finals, take a look at the clip embedded below.

