Kristaps Porzingis is back with the Boston Celtics for Game 1 of the 2024 NBA Finals

Almost from the moment that star Boston Celtics big man Kristaps Porzingis went down injured in the Celtics’ Eastern Conference first round series against the Miami Heat, fans of the storied ball club have been feverishly checking online for news about his health status.

Now, we know that the Latvian center will be on the court with Boston for Game 1 of their 2024 NBA Finals series against the Dallas Mavericks on this coming Thursday (June 6) night at TD Garden, his strained right soleus evidently healed up enough to take the court. Just how big of an impact can we expect Porzingis to have in his return?

The hosts of the CLNS Media “Garden Report” podcast reacted to the return of Porzingis. Join Bobby Manning, Josue Pavon, Jimmy Toscano, A. Sherrod Blakely and John Zannis as they react to the latest KP update in the clip embedded below.

