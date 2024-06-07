Kristaps Porzingis is back in a big way for the Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics took Game 1 of their 2024 NBA Finals series with the Dallas Mavericks in epic fashion at TD Garden this past Thursday (June 6) night, beating the Mavs 107-89 to take a 1-0 series lead ahead of Game 2, also to be played at the Garden with Boston holding home court advantage.

The Celtics held Dallas to just 25.9% from beyond the arc, a mere 9 assists, won the battle of the blocks 8-1, and the battle of the boards by 4. All in all, it was about as good of a return for star Boston big man Kristaps Porzingis and the best defensive outing we can recall for star forward Jaylen Brown.

CLNS Media’s Bobby Manning, Josue Pavon and Celtics Blog’s Noa Dalzell took a closer look at the win live from TD Garden after of Game 1 of the NBA Finals. Check it out below!

If you enjoy this pod, check out the “How Bout Them Celtics,” “First to the Floor,” and the many other New England sports podcasts available on the CLNS Media network.

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire