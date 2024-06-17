Kristaps Porzingis available, expected to play in potential closeout Game 5

NBA: Finals-Boston Celtics at Dallas Mavericks

BOSTON — In Games 1 and 2 of the NBA Finals, Kristaps Porzingis was +25 and the Boston Celtics as a team were +25 and up 2-0. That wasn't a coincidence.

Porzingis will be back on the court for the Celtics in Game 5 after missing the last two games with a foot/ankle issue.

"Yeah, he's available. Expect to see him tonight," Boston coach Joe Mazzulla said, adding there is no minutes restriction (at least officially, don't expect him to play heavy minutes).

KP out warming up early on the parquet... we love to see it pic.twitter.com/OR7PlVy4rz — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) June 17, 2024

This is a huge boost for the Celtics, both psychologically in a close-out game and on the court.

"What does it change?" Mavericks' coach Jason Kidd said of Porzingis' return. "Just his ability to score in Game 1 and 2, and we have to be better [defensively]. We've got to make him put it on the floor where he just can't catch-and-shoot. Then defensively, we have to be aware of his shot blocking. And so we've got to account for him when we do drive it to the paint that he's one that can change or block shots, and we have to be better at that. In Game 1 and 2, we weren't very good."

When Porzingis enters the game, the Celtics faithful in the TD Garden will roar but expect Dallas to test KP.

"With him on the floor, we'll see how he moves, but I think that healthy or not healthy -- I mean, healthy, we are going to still check to see how he moves," Kidd said.