Kristaps Porzingis has adopted Luke Kornet's unique defensive tactic

Kristaps Porzingis has adopted Celtics center's odd defensive tactic originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The "Kornet Kontest" is real, and it's starting to spread.

Boston Celtics big man Luke Kornet turned heads earlier this season with his unconventional method of jumping straight up with both hands raised to "contest" 3-pointers taken more than 10 feet away. But Kornet swears by the strategy -- and apparently Kristaps Porzingis does too.

In an interview with NBC Sports Washington, the 7-foot-3 Wizards star confirmed he has adopted the "Kornet Kontest" after he and assistant coach Dean Oliver saw the 7-foot-2 Kornet find success with the move in Boston.

"It actually works, yeah," Porzingis told NBCSW's Chase Hughes. "I mean, we don’t have a lot of examples, but as much as we have, while Kornet’s been doing it, it’s been working. So, we’re trying it also.

"I don’t know what our numbers are, but at least from my feeling on the court, I feel like they have missed a bunch of threes when I have done the Kornet jump. So, I’ll keep doing it."

Kornet appears to have a similar stance on the strategy: While hard data is lacking, any move that can partially block the shooter's view of the basket is good enough to disrupt the shooter's rhythm.

"I've been told that it makes a difference. From the amount of times I've used it, it seems to make a difference," Kornet told our Chris Forsberg back in October. "... We're visually dependent people."

It may look ridiculous, but the "Kornet Kontest" gives 7-footers like Kornet and Porzingis the opportunity to challenge shots without the risk of a foul. Porzingis sees an additional benefit, as well: If the shooter decides to pump fake, Porzingis is still in good position to defend.

"Even if you jump in the air, you come down and you’re still there for the defense because he’s coming at you and you still have that space," Porzingis added. "... I think it’s going to be a thing that we’ll have to keep using more."

Long story short: Kornet appears to be an unlikely trend-setter.