Kristaps Porziņģis Has Super Jacked Arms Now

Kristaps Porziņģis didn't hit the court at all during the 2018-2019 NBA season due to his ACL injury, but it looks like he's been hitting the gym instead. In a new post on Instagram, the 24-year-old Latvian basketball player showed off his arms, which are looking a hell of a lot more muscular than they were last time he played.

A handful of commenters pointed out that the new, bulked-up Porziņģis now bears more than a passing resemblance to Ivan Drago from the Rocky IV. His buffer frame will stand him in good stead when he makes his return to the court.

Porziņģis tore his left ACL in February 2018, while playing for the New York Knicks in a game against the Milwaukee Bucks. He was subsequently ruled out for the rest of the season, and has since been traded to the Dallas Mavericks in a five-year, $158 million contract. He's expected to be fighting fit and ready to go in time for fall training, and Rick Carlisle, head coach with the Mavericks, is excited about the team's new line-up, which now also includes Trey Burke, Courtney Lee, and Tim Hardaway Jr.

"I like the possibilities," Carlisle said. "We’re young. We’re deep. Our young players have a level of experience now. I believe it’s a group that will grow together well. There will be ups and downs. But they’re great kids and they’re pros. And I believe they want to play together and that they want to win."

