Krispy Kreme Just Unveiled Hershey’s S’mores Donuts That Are Oozing With Marshmallow

We bet when you woke up this morning you didn’t realize it was National S’mores Day. Why is this a big deal, you ask? Because Krispy Kreme is getting in on the holiday, and that can only mean good things for our taste buds! The shop has partnered with Hershey’s to unveil two s’mores donuts that are worthy of a campfire.

Classic s’mores are made with chocolate, marshmallow, and graham cracker, which are three of the elements that you’ll find in the Krispy Kreme x Hershey’s donuts. The S’mores Classic Doughnut is stuffed with a marshmallow filling while the S’mores Fudge Cake Doughnut starts with a Hershey’s fudgy donut. Unless our eyes are deceiving us, there’s no going wrong with either one.

S’mores Classic Doughnut: A doughnut filled with marshmallow Kreme, dipped in Hershey’s chocolate icing, drizzled with marshmallow Kreme and chocolate icing, and topped with graham cracker crumbs

S’mores Fudge Cake Doughnut: A Hershey’s fudge cake doughnut, dipped in marshmallow icing, decorated with Hershey’s chocolate icing, and topped with chocolate chips

“We’re teaming up with Hershey’s, one of the key ingredients for any s’more, to give fans doughnuts that satisfy their marshmallow-graham-cracker-chocolate desires in an amazing new way,” Dave Skena, chief marketing officer for Krispy Kreme, said in a press release.

The two s’mores donuts from the Krispy Kreme and Hershey’s collaboration are available beginning on Aug. 10. These summertime bites will be around for a limited time in participating locations across the U.S. One thing we know for sure? We’re not missing out on this chocolatey, marshmallow-y goodness.

