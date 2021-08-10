Krispy Kreme and Hershey's Introduce New S'mores Doughnuts

Hershey's and Krispy Kreme S'mores Doughnuts

Krispy Kreme has teamed up with Hershey's to close out the summer with a campfire-inspired treat—no matches required.

Introducing Hershey's and Krispy Kreme's S'mores Doughnuts.

Available beginning today ("National S'mores Day") for a limited time at shops across the U.S., fans can enjoy two, all-new S'mores-inspired doughnuts that combine Hershey's beloved chocolate with the one-and-only Krispy Kreme doughnuts.

"We're teaming up with Hershey's, one of the key ingredients for any s'more, to give fans doughnuts that satisfy their marshmallow-graham-cracker-chocolate desires in an amazing new way" Dave Skena, Chief Marketing Officer for Krispy Kreme, said in a news release.

Here's what s'mores lovers have to look forward to:

S'mores Classic Doughnut: A doughnut filled with marshmallow cream, dipped in Hershey's chocolate icing, drizzled with marshmallow cream, chocolate icing and topped with graham cracker crumbs.

S'mores Fudge Cake Doughnut: A Hershey's fudge cake doughnut, dipped in marshmallow icing, decorated with Hershey's chocolate icing, and topped with chocolate chips. ​

