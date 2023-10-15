Krishnan Guru-Murthy's son cringes with embarrassment during Strictly live show
Krishnan Guru-Murthy's son cringes with embarrassment during Strictly live showStrictly Come Dancing, BBC
Krishnan Guru-Murthy's son cringes with embarrassment during Strictly live showStrictly Come Dancing, BBC
Taylor Swift took the stage an hour later to introduce the musical guest.
The Huskies delivered one of the best wins of the season in a Pac-12 thriller, but was it enough to vault them into the top spot?
Follow along throughout Saturday as we give live updates and commentary on all the Week 7 action.
All of USC’s warts were on full display in Saturday night's loss to Notre Dame.
The USMNT dueled with Germany in a friendly for 20, 30, perhaps even 45 minutes. Then it succumbed to the type of team that, for the past four years, has been beyond its reach — and it lost 3-1.
The NFL is headed across the pond. Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Ravens vs. Titans in London.
Oregon missed a game-tying field goal as time expired.
Another week, another missed opportunity for Texas A&M. And now the heat on Jimbo Fisher may really start to intensify.
Danis tried and failed to take Paul down before the fight ended in absolute chaos.
This doesn't sound ideal for the Jets.
Here's how to watch the USC vs. Notre Dame game this week, plus the rest of the Week 7 college football schedule.
Here's how to watch the Oregon vs. Washington game this week, plus the rest of the Week 7 college football schedule.
Brock Bowers is an All-American who won the Mackey Award, which is awarded to the best tight end in the nation.
The TD was Hunter's first as a Colorado player. He missed three games after he was sidelined by a late hit in Week 3.
"It seems like he’s ready to come at any moment. What a blessing that’ll be," McVay said during a news conference.
Lexi Thompson came up just short of PGA Tour history this week in Las Vegas.
The Spurs rookie finished with 23 points. You're going to want to see how he scored some of them.
He was released on a $1,000 bond by a district court judge.
The Commanders passing game could provide some sneaky value this week. Dalton Del Don examines the DFS landscape to help you build a better lineup.
It's never too early in your career to pull a Tom Brady.