Kris Richard on Michael Bennett: He’s a champion

The Cowboys don’t have many players on their roster who have played in a Super Bowl. Michael Bennett has played in two, winning one.

That’s what appealed to Cowboys defensive passing game coordinator Kris Richard.

“He understands excellence,” Richard said, via David Helman of the team website.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

On Monday night, the Cowboys will become the fifth team Bennett has played for.

There is a reason the defensive lineman has been traded three times the past 20 months. There also is a reason teams keeping trading for Bennett.

Bennett, who turns 34 this month, has 65.5 sacks, 341 tackles and three Pro Bowl appearances in his career.

“He’s a champion,” Richard said. “His history, his playoff experience. What is it, 65 sacks now in however many years that he’s been in? Wherever he’s been, he’s had success.”

Richard stood on the table for Bennett when the Cowboys got a call inquiring about their interest in acquiring Bennett.

Richard was an assistant coach in Seattle during Bennett’s five years there.

“We were just sitting in the office one day, doing our normal preparation, and all of a sudden we get a call asking our thoughts and to take a look and would we be interested,” Richard said. “And yeah, we were champing at the bit for that.”

Bennett will play some end as well as pass rushing from the under tackle. Bennett already has familiarity with the system, so the Cowboys will throw him in Monday night and let him go to work.