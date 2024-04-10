Kris Parker plans to enter transfer portal after redshirt season with Alabama basketball

Alabama basketball guard Kris Parker plans to enter the transfer portal, he told The Tuscaloosa News on Wednesday.

Parker, a 6-foot-9, 195 pound freshman, spent the 2023-24 season as a redshirt player. So, he didn't see any time for the Crimson Tide in his lone season on the team.

He told The Tuscaloosa News he wanted to give Alabama fans "a big thank you." "Tuscaloosa was incredible," Parker said.

Parker was a four-star prospect from Tallahassee, Florida, having played for Crossroad Academy. He also had offers from Missouri, Villanova and UCF coming out of high school.

Alabama basketball is fresh off a season in which it reached the first Final Four in program history. The transfer portal window is open through the end of the month for basketball. After 45 days, the portal window will close on May 1.

Alabama coach Nate Oats will look to put together a roster that includes additions as well as players kept from the team that brought the Crimson Tide on an unexpected run in March. Some turnover is expected considering Alabama has more players than it does scholarships available with the additions already set from the incoming freshman class.

Nick Kelly is the Alabama beat writer for The Tuscaloosa News, part of the USA TODAY Network, and he covers Alabama football and men's basketball. Reach him at nkelly@gannett.com or follow him @_NickKelly on X, the social media app formerly known as Twitter.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Kris Parker: Transfer portal entry for Alabama basketball guard