Kris Murray scores and draws the foul

With an undefeated powerhouse, two teams fueled by superstars and a surprise contender remaining, the Final Four matchups shouldn't lack for excitement.
French diver Alexis Jandard suffered an embarrassing slip during an event opening a new venue in Paris for the 2024 Summer Olympics. French president Emmanuel Macron was in attendance at the Olympic Aquatic Centre.
The Guardians also moved back the start time for their home opener on Monday.
Exploring the options for Bronny James as he declares for the NBA Draft and enters the transfer portal.
Burns said Thursday that his horizon is aimed at pursuing a pro hoops career. But the exchange with reporters about NFL interest didn’t come without at least a tiny hitch in his answer.
If these five hitters can sustain their hot starts, their 2024 breakouts could be difference-makers for their teams.
The A's will head to Las Vegas by way of Sacramento.
Morgan alluded to some "hard conversations" with Albert over the past week.
Caitlin Clark won National Player of the Year again, and South Carolina's Dawn Staley won Coach of the Year for the third straight season.
Wednesday's deal will reverberate not just across two franchises, but the AFC. How's everybody looking now?
Diggs has spent the past four seasons with the Bills.
LSU's win over Iowa in last year's NCAA title game was the previous record holder.
Flagg had a relatively quiet night as the East secured an 88-86 win Tuesday night.
Michigan hockey star Frank Nazar made a memorable pass between his legs during an NCAA tournament quarterfinal that will surely be shown in highlights for years to come.
You're not going to get much of a return if you bet UConn to win two more games.
Though the meeting came with 160 games still left on the schedule, the Angels were outscored 24-7 in their first two blowout losses of the season.
Oakland might be the Athletics' home for a little longer.
With Opening Day 2024 in the rearview mirror, fantasy analyst Scott Pianowski delivers his early observations.
Officials ruled Green's actions only a common foul.
"You're a b*tch. You’re a b*tch. You’re a b*tch," Oubre told each official after the defeat.