Kris Letang, John Ludvig, Matt Nieto undergo successful surgeries, Pittsburgh Penguins announce

Three Pittsburgh Penguins players recently underwent successful surgeries, the team announced Wednesday.

Defenseman Kris Letang underwent surgery to repair a fractured finger on his left hand on May 10. His expected recovery time is eight weeks.

Defenseman John Ludvig’s surgery was a repair to the extensor tendon in his left wrist. He will be out for four to six months.

Forward Matt Nieto underwent successful reconstructive MCL surgery on his left knee on May 2. He will be out for six to seven months.

All procedures were in collaboration with Penguins Head Team Physician Dr. Dharmesh Vyas of UPMC Sports Medicine.

