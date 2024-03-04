Kris Jenkins Jr. 2024 NFL Draft Profile: Everything you need to know about Jets' potential target

With the Jets holding five picks in the 2024 NFL Draft and projected to receive up to three compensatory picks, let's take a look at one prospect who may be a target: Michigan Defensive Tackle Kris Jenkins Jr.

By The Numbers

- Height: 6-foot-3

- Weight: 299 pounds

- 40-Yard Dash: 4.91

- Vertical: 30 inches

- Bench: 29 reps

- Broad Jump: 9-foot-7

- 2023 Stats (15 games played): 37 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, one interception, one fumble recovery

Prospect Overview

Bleacher Report: Jenkins projects as a good run defender who has a high ceiling as a pass-rusher, but he isn't a complete player at this time. Schematically, he could play as either a 4i-technique in odd fronts or as a 3-technique in even fronts.

Pro Football Network: For NFL general managers, Jenkins will be an investment. He’s not the most consistent pass-rushing threat, but he’s a high-level run defender with the explosiveness, take-on strength, natural leverage, and anchoring ability to swallow blocks and limit displacement. And those same traits give him a pass-rushing upside.

Why Jenkins makes sense for the Jets

The defensive tackle position is definitely something the Jets need to address during the offseason. Other than Quinnen Williams, the rest of last year’s four-man rotation are all free agents. While the Jets could re-sign Solomon Thomas and/or Quinton Jefferson, these would be short-term moves and it would make sense for them also to bring in a younger player with the upside to develop into a high-level contributor.

Jets fans will be familiar with Jenkins’ father, Kris, who played for the team from 2008 to 2010 and was a dominant nose tackle but had his time with the Jets disrupted due to injuries. There’s also a connection to his uncle, Cullen Jenkins, who won a Super Bowl with Aaron Rodgers back in 2010.

On the field, Jenkins has more in common with his uncle than his father, who was over 50 pounds heavier than him and often employed as a nose tackle. However, all three of them bring an attacking, disruptive style which is pre-requisite to be considered a fit in Robert Saleh’s defense.

During his college career, Jenkins started 33 games, including all 29 over the past two seasons. However, he only averaged just over 30 snaps per game and didn’t generate a ton of statistical production -- with only 4.5 career sacks. Despite this, he was a consistently solid contributor against the run and made progress as a pass rusher over the course of his career.

Scouts and analysts suggest Jenkins needs to improve his get-off and work on his hand placement and technique, but he has a strong foundation, which suggests he has the potential to develop into a much more effective pass rusher as he builds a bigger arsenal of moves and counters.

Jenkins is regarded in scouting communities as an athletic freak, and his combine workout was proof as he ran a 4.91 in the 40-yard dash and posted excellent explosiveness numbers. He is also regarded as a player who will require some development, so he could be someone who starts off on the bench but builds up his role over the next few years.

He has been projected to be a probable day two pick, but the Jets don’t currently own a second-round pick, so if they want to select him they’ll have to hope he drops to 72 or move up from there.

NFL Comparison

Walter Football: Cullen Jenkins