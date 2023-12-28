For Kris Jenkins and his family, the Rose Bowl is another opportunity for motherly love

Kris Jenkins is one of the better defensive tackles Michigan has seen under Jim Harbaugh. ‘The Freak’ started his career as a three-star defensive end without much fanfare, but has worked incredibly hard and earned himself a starting spot on the inside of the top-ranked defense in college football. Jenkins has posted over 100 tackles during his time at Michigan, started over 20 games, and was named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week five times in 2023 alone. Jenkins is also looking at a bright NFL future as well, with mock drafts projecting him in the second round. Jenkins has more than over delivered on his recruiting status, and is one of the pinnacle examples of Michigan’s ability to develop talent.

The funny thing about it all? His mom doesn’t know a lick about football — or particularly like the sport.

“She’s never really enjoyed football,” Jenkins told WolverinesWire. “I keep trying to teach her football to this day. I finally taught her what four downs means in football, she didn’t know what a punt was, she was so confused.”

But of course, family conquers all, and, like she did with the Big Ten title game just a few weeks ago, Jenkins’s mother will be making the trip out to Pasadena to support her son and his quest for football glory. Jenkins vocalized his appreciation for her support, saying, “My biggest thing is, you know, trying to make her proud and put on a show for her.”

It’s safe to say that Jenkins will be scanning the rows of fans in Pasadena searching for an especially familiar face. One whose support means a little extra knowing it comes from pure parental love.

Jenkins and the rest of his Wolverine brothers will take the field against Alabama in the Rose Bowl on January 1 at 5 p.m. EST.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire