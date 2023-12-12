Kris Dunn sets up the nice finish

Here's what you need to know about how to watch the primetime doubleheader on Monday Night Football tonight.
Inter Miami will make the trip amid the backdrop of sportswashing in Saudi Arabia.
Five players were named to the first-ever All-Tournament Team after the inaugural In-Season Tournament wrapped up on Saturday.
Hartman threw 24 TDs and 8 interceptions in 2023.
Copa América is coming. The 2025 Club World Cup is coming. The 2026 men’s World Cup is coming. Messi will be here through at least 2025, and “for the next few years, North America will be the epicenter of the beautiful game,” MLS president Don Garber said.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don recaps all of Sunday's action from Week 14, headlined by another week-winning performance from Deebo Samuel.
Week 14 was a week filled with statement wins, shocking upsets and injuries that could drastically changed fantasy mangers strategies for the duration of the fantasy postseason. Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski break down each game from the Sunday slate and provide their instant fantasy reactions.
The Eagles aren't playing anything like a division champ lately.
An investment group with holdings in the NFL, Premier League, MLB and other entities is now negotiating with the PGA Tour.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs game.
The Bills find themselves on the outside looking in as the playoffs quickly approach.
Follow along as contracts are signed and rosters for 2024 are assembled.
Are you ready to watch the 2023 MLS Cup Final?
Ready to find out which college football player will score the top honor in football for 2023? Tune in tonight.
Cincinnati won't face any punishment.
Williams has long been considered the prize of this class, but Maye has turned it into a tug-of-war that all boils down to some key factors.
Check out our fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 14 of the 2023 NFL season!
While Eagles-Cowboys and Bills-Chiefs are set to be must see matchups in Week 14, there are plenty of other intriguing storylines on the Sunday/Monday slate as well. Sal Vetri makes his pod debut and joins Matt Harmon to identify which games you need to binge, stream and skip in Week 14.
The A's, Royals and Rockies entered Tuesday's draft lottery with the best odds for the first pick.
A surely satisfying victory for Smart further set expectations for a deep March run at Marquette.