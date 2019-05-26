Kris Bryant's injury looms large as Cubs finish home stand in underwhelming fashion originally appeared on nbcsportschicago.com

There are 162 baseball games in a season and some days, you're just not going to have it. On Sunday afternoon, in a 10-2 loss to the Reds, the Cubs just didn't have it.

"It's already in the trash can..." Maddon said. "... so let's flush it out and move on."

Things were bleak from the very first at-bat of the game, when Kyle Schwarber took a 3-2 fastball looking for one of his three strikeouts on the day. Anthony Rizzo was the only starter not to strike out at least once, as the Cubs' finished with 11. Reds starter Tanner Roark was responsible for 9 of them, his season-high.

Things weren't much better on the basepaths or in the field. Besides making two errors, Anthony Rizzo was thrown out at the plate in the 2nd inning and David Bote got doubled-up at first after drawing a walk in the 6th. The Cubs were playing playing their 13th game in 13 days, and it showed.

"I feel really good about how we've been playing until today," Maddon said. "This whole month we've been in almost every game except for this one, and maybe the [7-0 loss on May 10th] against Milwaukee. There's not a whole lot to be upset about, and I'm not. I just want to make sure everyone's well moving forward."

There was a scary moment in the 6th inning, as Kris Bryant and Jason Heyward collided in the right field gap while trying to make a play on a fly ball from Eugenio Suarez. Bryant was slow to get up and eventually had to leave the game. He's still being evaluated for a head/neck injury, and the Cubs don't yet know if he'll go into concussion protocol. For what it's worth, Bryant was cleared to fly with the team.

"He's doing okay," he said. "He's still under evaluation. We don't know exactly what we're doing with this whole thing yet, but we're trying to talk with the doctors and find out exactly where we're at."

"We collided, and I called for the ball," Heyward added. "We were both going hard to make a play and ran into each other."

The loss dropped starter Jose Quintana to 4-4 on the season. Quintana went 5.1 innings while allowing six runs on 12 hits with one walk and two strikeouts. Despite relatively weak contact, the Reds hit well all weekend. Their 42 hits over three games was the most for them in a three-game series at Wrigley since 1976, and they finished the weekend with a .404 BABIP.

"Yeah, I just had to keep pitching, you know?" Quintana said. "Keeping my focus. It was really tough - too many base hits. In some contests that happens. I just try to stay close in the game."

The Cubs finished their 7-game homestand at 3-4, and now hit the road for a two-city trip. Up first comes the 35-19 Astros, who are 20-7 at home. This season Houston ranks first in on-base percentage, second in slugging percentage, and third in home runs. Their closer, Ryan Pressley, has the lowest ERA of all qualified relievers and is fresh off a streak of 40 straight scoreless appearances.

"I'm excited," Joe Maddon said before Sunday's game. "Let's get by today, but I'm excited for the whole week. Look at our schedule - it's been pretty firm, and it continues to be pretty firm. And that's the way it should be. I'm looking forward to it."