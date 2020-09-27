Kris Bryant punches back at critics after rough 2020: 'I don't give a s---'

Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant hasn’t performed like his usual self in 2020. Bryant has hit just .205/.289/.331 this season, a far cry from his normally excellent numbers.

On Saturday, however, Bryant awoke from his season-long slump, belting a grand slam against the Chicago White Sox. The Cubs went on to lose the game 9-5, but still managed to clinch the National League Central.

While the Cubs lost, Bryant, 28, was the team’s biggest contributor on offense. When asked about the criticism he’s received this season, Bryant didn’t mince words, saying, “I don’t give a s—-.”

I love Kris Bryant so much. pic.twitter.com/kbsAaF3Ta6 — Cubs Zone ™️ (@CubsZone) September 27, 2020

In his full answer, Bryant said he feels like nothing he does has been good enough for some fans this season.

Full quote from Kris Bryant: "I don't give a sh--. I really don't. That's a good answer. I'm over it. Sometimes I go out there and go 4 for 4 and its not good enough for some people so I DON'T GIVE A SH--." — Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) September 27, 2020

He added he could for 4-for-4 and fans would still be upset with his numbers.

Kris Bryant hasn’t been himself in 2020

Despite the grand slam Saturday, Bryant hasn’t looked like himself at the plate all season. His slash line is way down, and he’s only hit 3 home runs. That’s a far cry from the power potential Bryant showed early in his career, where he was a perennial threat to touch 30 home runs over a full 162-game season.

The advanced stats show Bryant has mostly earned those numbers. His exit velocity and hard-hit rate are the lowest they’ve ever been, and Bryant isn’t barreling up the ball as much as usual.

Bryant will have to hope some of those struggles are due to the weirdness of a pandemic-shortened season. Bryant is entering his walk year next season, and will need to show he can still produce MVP-caliber numbers if he’s hoping to receive a mega contract on the free-agent market.

