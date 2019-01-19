Kris Bryant dissed St. Louis and Yadier Molina called him a loser

Kris Bryant is in trouble with Cardinals fans. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)

Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant might get booed more than normal the first time he plays the St. Louis Cardinals in 2019. Bryant drew the ire of the entire Cardinals fanbase, and catcher Yadier Molina, Saturday after calling St. Louis “boring.”

Bryant made those comments while appearing on a show hosted by Ryan Dempster. You can watch the full exchange below.

Kris Bryant explaining how playing in St. Louis is terrible. 😂 pic.twitter.com/qYM1mZJfZZ — Cubs Live (@Cubs_Live) January 19, 2019





Bryant mentioned that he met Nelly at a concert during the offseason. He noted that Nelly is a Cardinals fan, which drew boos from the audience. Bryant joined in and encouraged the booing before saying, “Who would want to play in St. Louis? It’s so boring. I always get asked, like, where do you like to play where do you not like to play, and St. Louis is on the places I don’t like to play.”

Predictably, those comments didn’t sit well with the Cardinals’ fanbase. Many Cardinals fans ripped Bryant, sometimes using language we can’t share here.

Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina even got in on the action. He wrote an Instagram post about Bryant and Dempster, saying that players who criticize other cities are “stupid players and losers.”

It’s not the first time Molina has clapped back at a Cubs player on Instagram. He took offense to Willson Contreras saying he wanted to be the best catcher in baseball last offseason.

Bryant and Molina will have a chance to settle the score on the field when the Cubs take on the Cardinals in early May. That series will take place in Chicago, where fans will have Bryant’s back.

Things could really heat up at the end of the month, when the Cubs make their first visit to St. Louis. Bryant might want to invest in ear plugs for that one.

