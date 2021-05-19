Kris Bryant: Cubs talked bringing Kyle Schwarber Miller Lite

Tim Stebbins
·1 min read
Cubs talked surprising Schwarber with Miller Lite originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Kris Bryant went all out to welcome Kyle Schwarber back to Wrigley Field this week.

After Monday's Nationals-Cubs game, Schwarber revealed Bryant left him a surprise pile of candy in left field between innings. Just a nice gesture in-the-moment gesture between former teammates and friends, right?

Actually, as Bryant explained Tuesday, the plan was in the works for at least a half inning.

"I had about eight or nine pieces of candy in my pocket that whole inning and just left him a present," Bryant said.

It gets better.

"We were talking about bringing him a Miller Lite, but that probably would be frowned upon," he added.

You can't disagree with that. Schwarber wouldn't have been able to consume a Miller Lite out in left field, so candy was the safe choice.

"I definitely ate a Twix out there on the field," Schwarber said Monday.

Seeing Schwarber and Jon Lester, two core Cubs from 2015-20, back at Wrigley this week has been special for fans and the team alike.

"I love Schwarbs. I love Lester," Bryant said. "It was a really cool day to see them doing their thing and letting them know that they’re really missed over here."

