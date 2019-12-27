A Kris Bryant to the Braves trade rumor provides a view into his potential value

The Kris Bryant trade market is still quietly simmering as teams wait on a couple other factors to play out first.

The most important of those may be Bryant's service-time grievance, still undecided heading into 2020. Teams won't offer as much for Bryant if he is under contract for one year as opposed to two.

The other factor that will keep teams waiting is that fellow third baseman Josh Donaldson is still a free agent. Donaldson is a former AL MVP (2015) and is coming off a strong year with the Braves (.900 OPS with 37 home runs), but he's 34 years old. Bryant, who turns 28 on Jan. 4, is less likely to decline than Donaldson in the next couple seasons.

If Donaldson leaves the Braves, they'll have a hole at third base and in the middle of their lineup. They might be willing to trade some of their prized prospects to get Bryant. That's where the latest rumor on the Bryant front comes in.

Paul Crane of Atlanta radio station The Game reported a rather specific request he heard that the Cubs made to the Braves.

"I was told the Cubs showed great interest in the Braves' minor leagues," Crane said. "They've already, I'm told, told the Braves any three of these four and they'll send Kris Bryant. Those four are Ian Anderson, Austin Riley, Drew Waters and Kyle Wright.

"Now obviously there's room for negotiation. That's what they asked for."

@ESPNChiCubs @BleacherNation Atlanta's Paul Crane talking about potential Braves - Cubs Kris Bryant trade. Full interview below. I find this interesting he mentions specific names the Cubs would want. Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/RmBt9J3Qcg — AllStuffGamblin (@AllStuffGamblin) December 25, 2019





Who knows how real this is, but the Braves are being connected to third basemen.

Sources: #Braves have inquired to #Rockies on a Nolan Arenado trade, although discussions between the teams have not been active recently. Atlanta is said to be wary of the salary commitment but has the sort of prospect group Colorado wants in any Arenado deal. @MLB @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) December 27, 2019





The return package for Bryant in the Braves' trade rumor is intriguing. For one, it makes sense that the Cubs would be looking for a prospect-based package. If they're trying to cut payroll, taking big-league salaries in return doesn't make much sense. Plus, the deal could include a third base replacement for Bryant and maybe a couple young arms, which the Cubs desperately need.

Riley, 22, has the most MLB experience of the bunch, but that's only 80 games. He made his debut in the middle of 2019 and hit .226/.279/.471. He mostly played outfield for the Braves, but did start four games at third base. It's possible he could be the replacement for Bryant if the Cubs believe he can play there. He's played 435 games at third as a minor-leaguer but moved around the diamond last season.

Waters is the No. 2 ranked prospect in the Braves' system, according to MLB Pipeline. He turns 21 on Monday and has already reached Triple-A. The outfielder put up modest numbers in 26 games (.271/.336/.374), but had a .847 OPS in Double-A as a 20-year-old to earn that promotion.

Anderson, ranked third in Atlanta's system, and Wright, ranked fourth, are both right-handed pitchers. Anderson, 21, was the third overall pick out of high school in 2016. His 2019 was similar to Waters in that he did well in Double-A to earn a promotion to Triple-A, but struggled there. Anderson posted gaudy strikeout numbers throughout the minors, but his control became an issue in five Triple-A starts. He struck out 25 while walking 18 with a 6.57 ERA in 24.2 innings.

Wright was drafted fifth overall in 2017 and made his big league debut a year later. The 24-year-old Vanderbilt product pitched six innings out of the bullpen in 2018 for the Braves before spending most of 2019 in Triple-A as a starter. He had a 4.17 ERA with 116 strikeouts and 35 walks in 112.1 innings. He got rocked with the Braves, though, posting an 8.69 ERA in 19.2 innings.

There's obvious value to all of these prospects, and it's not a surprise to think the Cubs would want a package involving those players (or at least three of them). That said, there are question marks and risks with all of them. Riley is the only one who had unquestioned success in Triple-A and has followed that up in the bigs. The other three have not.

All four are likely to be in the big leagues for some, if not most, of 2020 though. If Theo Epstein and Jed Hoyer think a trade like this extends the team's contention window for the sacrifice of losing one of the team's best players for the next two years, maybe they would pull the trigger.

Either way, we likely won't see a resolution to Bryant rumors until his grievance is settled and Donaldson signs somewhere. And if Donaldson goes back to the Braves, Atlanta won't be in the market for Bryant.

