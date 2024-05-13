Kris Brant & Nolan Jones scheduled for rehab assignments with Isotopes

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Colorado Rockies Kris Bryant and Nolan Jones are scheduled to have rehab assignments with the Isotopes. Bryant is scheduled to begin his assignment on Tuesday night in game one of six with Sugar Land. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. on Tuesday against the Space Cowboys.

Both Bryant and Jones suffered lower back strains early in the season. Bryant has been on the Injured List since April 17, and Jones has been since April 30.

