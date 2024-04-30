Kris Abrams-Draine eager to learn from Broncos CB Pat Surtain

The Denver Broncos used a fifth-round pick to select Missouri cornerback Kris Abrams-Draine in the 2024 NFL draft over the weekend.

“I’m just blessed to be in this opportunity,” Abrams-Draine said during a conference call with reporters last Saturday. “I waited on it all the time. I kept faith. Really I talked to them I think a couple times, one or two times, but not that much so I’m really surprised.”

Abrams-Draine has been projected as a nickel/slot cornerback, a role the Broncos already have adequately filled by Ja’Quan McMillian. More depth and competition never hurts, though, and Denver believes the rookie can play at multiple spots.

“Abrams-Draine is someone we had a lot of exposure with in the offseason,” coach Sean Payton said after the draft. “He has really good versatility. He is kind of an outside-in corner flex.”

Abrams-Draine will join a secondary that includes star Broncos defensive back Pat Surtain, a Pro Bowler and All-Pro.

“I feel like it will be a good opportunity for me because he is obviously one of the best corners in the league,” Abrams-Draine said of PS2. “So just to learn from him and all the guys that are there, and really just try to be in their ear, asking them what to do and how the process is.”

Abrams-Draine could also be an option for the Broncos in the return game. He returned 21 kickoffs for 471 yards and one touchdown with the Tigers in 2021 before playing primarily on defense over the last two seasons.

“Yes, if the coaches want me to be in that role, then I’m all for it,” the rookie said of potentially returning kicks as a rookie. “I have return abilities, so I’m comfortable back there.”

Abrams-Draine improves Denver’s cornerback depth and gives the team another option at returner. He was an excellent fifth-round pick.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire