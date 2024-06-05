Kris Abrams-Draine comments on taking Justin Simmons’ old number

When players reported for rookie minicamp last month, new Denver Broncos cornerback Kris Abrams-Draine picked jersey No. 31, which was formerly worn by safety Justin Simmons from 2016-2023.

Abrams-Draine was asked by media members if he knew the history of No. 31 at rookie minicamp.

“Justin Simmons had it,” the rookie said on May 11.

Simmons earned second-team All-Pro recognition four times and was elected to a pair of Pro Bowls during his time in Denver. He was also a team captain for the Broncos and active in the community. (And it’s worth noting that Simmons has been supportive of Abrams-Draine making No. 31 his own number.)

“I feel like it’s a number at the end of the day, but what he did for this organization will never be forgotten,” Abrams-Draine said. “I’ll just do my best [while wearing] that number.”

Abrams-Draine is now the new No. 31 in Denver. He’s part of a draft class that is highlighted by quarterback Bo Nix.

“I feel like we have a good bond, all of us, since the first day we met,” Abrams-Draine said. “I knew Bo since high school. We’re both Alabama guys. I knew him, and it’s just cool to be on the same team.”

The Broncos will wrap up organized team activities later this week and then hold a mandatory minicamp next week. After that, Abrams-Draine and his teammates will have a summer break until training camp begins in late July.

