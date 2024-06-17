Kremer stumbles in rehab start as Tides lose to Memphis

NORFOLK, Va — (Courtesy of The Norfolk Tides) The Norfolk Tides (35-34) fell to the Memphis Redbirds (36-33), 6-1, on Sunday at Harbor Park. The Tides split the series 3-3 with Memphis and head to Lehigh Valley next week for the final series of the First Half.

It was all Memphis Sunday, starting in the third inning when Nick Dunn hit a sacrifice fly to break the scoring open. The proceeded to score four runs in the fourth, with three of the runs being unearned thanks to an error.

The Tides scored their lone run in the sixth when Bill Cook hit a solo home run. It was his third straight game with a homer and has hit five in his previous eight games.

The Redbirds capped their scoring with an RBI triple in the ninth by Dunn to put the Tides away, 6-1. Norfolk heads to Lehigh Valley this week to finish off the final series of the first half of the season. First pitch on Tuesday is at 7:05 p.m.

