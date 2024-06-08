Kreke and Young: A friendship that happened by happenstance

Jun. 7—EFFINGHAM — Tony Kreke met Mark Young while Young was casually walking on the track outside of St. Anthony High School.

What they didn't know was that encounter would turn into a long-lasting friendship.

"I was out there with the P.E. class and I saw him walking and (we) sparked up a conversation about baseball," Kreke said. "One thing led to another and I asked him to be an assistant coach. He hopped on with the junior high and he's been with me ever since."

Kreke doesn't necessarily like to refer to his assistant coaches as just that.

He instead enjoys calling everyone that has helped him a friend. Young, however, is different

He was one of the first ones.

The respect between both Kreke and Young is mutual, too, and has only grown since that happenstance meeting.

"It's grown stronger because I respect him so much," Young said. "He puts a lot of heart and effort and sweat in with the kids. He's one of the better coaches I've been around."

Originally from the Chicago area, Young and his family moved to Effingham in 2016.

Since meeting Kreke, Young has served as the first base coach.

Recently, though, health problems have taken a toll on him.

Young developed neuropathy in both of his feet, which severely hurt his movement.

"I had neuropathy in both of my feet and it's gotten worse. I've been doing a lot of lab work at the hospital," Young said. "I'm hoping it works so I can get back up and running again."

That hasn't kept him away from the diamond, though.

Be it a wheelchair, a walker or a cane, Young has made it to numerous games this year, supporting the team he loves.

"He's been an unbelievable asset to the program," Kreke said. "He means so much to the guys and the guys that have played for us in the past; they know how much this program means to him. He's been a great coach, great mentor, but an even better friend."

The players also get a kick out of seeing Young arrive.

"Seeing Coach Mark at every game just brought us so much energy," Kreke said. "Brought us so much perspective. Realizing that baseball is just what we do; it's not who we are. Seeing a guy who's willing to do so much to get to the game, whether it be walking with a cane and then with the walker and the wheelchair, seeing how much he's willing to sacrifice his own body to be at the game is unbelievable."

Young was in the dugout this past weekend when the Bulldogs captured the first state championship since 2012.

He also received his first-place medal, from Kreke, after the game and wiped the tears from his eyes after lining up to be announced.

"That meant so much to myself and I know it meant a lot to him and to his family," Kreke said. "They've been through so much and to see him have that kind of feeling and overall exuberance was a great moment."

Young can call himself a predictor of some sort, too.

Two years ago, after a season-ending loss to Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg in a sectional semifinal, the team gathered with Kreke.

Following comments from Kreke, he allowed his assistants to speak.

Young looked around at the huddle of players and noted the amount of talent.

He knew Peoria was a possibility, and he was right.

"He's seen a lot of baseball in his years and he knows good baseball. He's been saying that for the last two or three years, 'We got the talent. We got the ability. Now, we just got to go out and execute it,'" Kreke said. "He was exactly right. We just had to get these guys to believe in themselves and as long as they were able to believe in each other and hold each other accountable, we knew we could do what we did."

Contact EDN Sports Editor Alex Wallner at 618-510-9231 or alex.wallner@effinghamdailynews.com.