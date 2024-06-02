Kreilach's stoppage-time goal helps Whitecaps beat Rapids 2-1

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Damir Kreilach came on in the 83rd minute and scored in stoppage time help the Vancouver Whitecaps beat the Colorado Rapids 2-1 on Saturday night.

Vancouver (7-5-4), which beat Sporting Kansas City last time out, has won back-to-back games following a six-game winless streak dating to a 2-0 win over Seattle on April 20.

Kreilach, at the top of the 6-yard box, took a pass from Ryan Gauld, spun toward the goal and rolled a shot that was deflected by goalkeeper Zack Steffen but crept slowly across the goal line to give the Whitecaps a 2-1 lead in the first minute of stoppage time.

Colorado (6-6-4) is winless with two losses in its last three and has conceded at least three goals in each of those matches.

Yohei Takaoka had two saves for Vancouver.

Sebastian Berhalter scored his first goal of the season to give Vancouver a 1-0 lead just moments into the second half but Djordje Mihailovic answered with a goal to make it 1-1 in the 50th. Mihailovic has scored a goal in back-to-back games and three of his last four.

Zack Steffen stopped one shot for the Rapids.

