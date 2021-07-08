Kreilach scores twice, Real Salt Lake beats Whitecaps 4-0

  • Real Salt Lake's Albert Rusnak, rear, is hugged by Aaron Herrera (22) after scoring on a penalty kick against the Vancouver Whitecaps during the second half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in Sandy, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
    Real Salt Lake's Albert Rusnak, rear, is hugged by Aaron Herrera (22) after scoring on a penalty kick against the Vancouver Whitecaps during the second half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in Sandy, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
  • Real Salt Lake midfielder Damir Kreilach (8) celebrates after scoring against the Vancouver Whitecaps during the second half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in Sandy, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
    Real Salt Lake midfielder Damir Kreilach (8) celebrates after scoring against the Vancouver Whitecaps during the second half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in Sandy, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
  • Vancouver Whitecaps' Cristian Dajome, center, and Deiber Caicedo, right, argue with an official during the second half of the team's MLS soccer match against Real Salt Lake on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in Sandy, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
    Vancouver Whitecaps' Cristian Dajome, center, and Deiber Caicedo, right, argue with an official during the second half of the team's MLS soccer match against Real Salt Lake on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in Sandy, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
  • Vancouver Whitecaps midfielder Janio Bikel (19) and Real Salt Lake midfielder Everton Luiz (25) vie for the ball during the second half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in Sandy, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
    Vancouver Whitecaps midfielder Janio Bikel (19) and Real Salt Lake midfielder Everton Luiz (25) vie for the ball during the second half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in Sandy, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
  • Real Salt Lake's Aaron Herrera, rear, defends against Vancouver Whitecaps' Cristian Dajome (11) during the second half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in Sandy, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
    Real Salt Lake's Aaron Herrera, rear, defends against Vancouver Whitecaps' Cristian Dajome (11) during the second half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in Sandy, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
  • Vancouver Whitecaps goalkeeper Thomas Hasal defends as Real Salt Lake midfielder Albert Rusnak strikes the ball during the second half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in Sandy, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
    Vancouver Whitecaps goalkeeper Thomas Hasal defends as Real Salt Lake midfielder Albert Rusnak strikes the ball during the second half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in Sandy, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
  • Vancouver Whitecaps goalkeeper Thomas Hasal dives for the ball during the second half during an MLS soccer match against Real Salt Lake on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in Sandy, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
    Vancouver Whitecaps goalkeeper Thomas Hasal dives for the ball during the second half during an MLS soccer match against Real Salt Lake on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in Sandy, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
  • Vancouver Whitecaps goalkeeper Thomas Hasal looks for the ball after diving for it duirng the second half of the team's MLS soccer match against Real Salt Lake on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in Sandy, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
    Vancouver Whitecaps goalkeeper Thomas Hasal looks for the ball after diving for it duirng the second half of the team's MLS soccer match against Real Salt Lake on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in Sandy, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
SANDY, Utah (AP) — Damir Kreilach scored twice and Real Salt Lake beat the Vancouver Whitecaps 4-0 on Wednesday night.

Kreilach scored in the opening minute and made it 2-0 in the 57th by heading in Justin Meram's cross.

Albert Rusnak gave Real Salt Lake (4-3-4) a 3-0 advantage on a penalty kick in the 74th after Meram was taken down inside the box. Anderson Julio capped it in second-half stoppage time with his second goal of the season.

It was Kreilach's second multi-goal game this season — the first also coming against the Whitecaps on June 18.

Vancouver (2-7-3) is winless in eight games.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

