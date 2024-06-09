Krause wins first gold for Germany at Euro athletics championships

Germany's Gesa Felicitas Krause celebrates after winning the Gold medal in the women's 3000 meters steeplechase final at the the European Athletics Championships. Oliver Weiken/dpa

Gesa Felicitas Krause won Germany's first gold at the European athletics championships in the 3,000 metre steeplechase on Sunday in Rome.

Krause was initially beaten by Alice Finot, but the French athlete was disqualified for an "infringement of the inside border" - stepping over the inside border of the track, as she went over the water jump.

Krause's was promoted to gold with a time of 9 minutes 18.06 seconds. Britain's Elizabeth Bird moved up to silver and Romania's Stella Rutto took bronze.

This was the first time Krause was competing at an international championships after her maternity leave. She already had 3,000m European steeplechase golds from 2016 and 2018.

