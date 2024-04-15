Kratzert, Sorbo lead team to victory in Monday after the Masters

North Myrtle Beach, S.C. – The team led by Billy Kratzert, a broadcaster and 4-time PGA Tour winner, and actor Kevin Sorbo shot a 54 and won a six-way scorecard playoff to capture the 2024 Hootie & the Blowfish Monday After the Masters Celebrity Pro-Am on a sun-drenched Dye Course at Barefoot Resort & Golf.

The Monday After the Masters welcomed fans back after a five-year absence, and they enjoyed a beautiful day and the good times the event always delivers.

Among the celebrities joining Hootie & the Blowfish members Darius Rucker, Dean Felber, Mark Bryan and Jim “Soni” Sonefeld at this year’s event were Pro Football Hall of Famer Dan Marino, national championship winning college football coach Urban Meyer, country music star Jamey Johnson, and former NFL legends Jonathan Ogden and Sterling Sharpe, among many others.

All proceeds from the event benefit the Hootie & the Blowfish Foundation, which supports the educational needs of children in South Carolina and the South Carolina Junior Golf Foundation through a fully funded endowment. One of golf’s longest running and most successful charity events, the MAM has raised nearly $10 million since its inception in 1994.

