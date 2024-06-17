Kramaric: Shame if Croatia waste chance at 'home Euros'

Croatia's Andrej Kramaric (L) and Spain's Pedri battle for the ball during the UEFA Euro 2024 group B soccer match between Spain and Croatia at the Olympiastadion. Andreas Gora/dpa

Croatia have promised their throngs of fans in Germany that they will improve after their Euro 2024 campaign began with a 3-0 loss to Spain.

Saturday's defeat in Berlin was watched by around 50,000 noisy Croatians in the Olympiastadion and similar crowds are expected against Albania in Hamburg on Wednesday and Italy in the Group B finale next Monday.

Germany is home to a large number of Croatian ex-patriots and several players in the squad play or have played in the Bundesliga. Reports said over 100,000 Croatians were in the German capital in total, with those without tickets also travelling to match venues.

"We want to enjoy this environment and this support for as long as possible. This is a great opportunity for us. It would be a shame not to take advantage of this 'home Euros'," said striker Andrej Kramaric of Bundesliga side Hoffenheim.

Albania lost narrowly to holders Italy in their first game and Kramaric said Croatia have to be wary.

"The Albanians will be 300% motivated. We know that it's difficult to break through their defence. But three points from this game is the most important thing for us, that's what's expected of us. We don't expect anything else," added Kramaric.

Coach Zlatko Dalic apologized to fans after the poor performance against Spain, where even Luka Modric flopped, but believes the supporters can roar the World Cup third-placed team to success.

"I am convinced that the fans will not let us down. You can't stop this euphoria. There are a 100,000 people, and you can feel that in our team," said Dalic, who announced unspecified changes to the team against Albania.

(L-R) Spain's Mikel Merino, Robin Le Normand and Martin Zubimendi celebrate after the UEFA Euro 2024 group B soccer match between Spain and Croatia at the Olympiastadion. Andreas Gora/dpa