Kraken open inaugural season with wild but unsuccessful night in Vegas

The Seattle Kraken's first game featured historic firsts, an elaborate light show, a three-goal comeback and a controversial kicked goal, but it did not include the franchise's first win.

After years of waiting, an underwhelming expansion draft and a big get in free agency, the NHL's most recent expansion team opened its existence with a 4-3 loss to the league's second-most recent expansion team, the Vegas Golden Knights.

It wasn't what Seattle fans wanted in their first look at their new team, but it was at least entertaining.

With the Kraken on the road to open their inaugural season, it was up to Vegas' always-fun effects team to commemorate the occasion. The Golden Knights delivered with a bonkers lights show featuring a knight fighting an enormous kraken.

The knight won, of course.

If you want to see a pre-game intro of a Knight fighting a virtual Kraken … #SeaKraken pic.twitter.com/e2KIfd77ZU — Ryan S. Clark (@ryan_s_clark) October 13, 2021

What followed was even more wild.

The Golden Knights, among the top teams in the NHL entering this season, made the Kraken look like an overwhelmed expansion team with two quick goals in the first period and another six minutes into the second.

The Kraken responded with their first goal in franchise history, off the stick of Ryan Donato (video above). Two more goals would follow, with Morgan Geekie tying the game midway through the third period.

The Kraken were on the verge of a memorable season-opening win, but then the Knights delivered a gut punch. Or possibly a kick, depending on your definition.

Less than a minute later, Knights center Chandler Stephenson deflected a pass from Max Pacioretty — who already had two goals in the game — with his skate into the net. The goal was reviewed to see if Stephenson had illegally kicked the puck in, but was ultimately upheld.

Vegas is back on top vs. Seattle‼️



📺: ESPN pic.twitter.com/Co9ijzCK4R — ESPN (@espn) October 13, 2021

The Kraken fought to tie the game, but ultimately fell short and took the loss. They'll get their next chance at a win against the Nashville Predators on Thursday.